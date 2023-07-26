Planned renovations to the historic Kensington Hotel in downtown Norfolk are on the verge of reaching a major milestone as closing on the property is scheduled for next week.
The closing comes nine months after the Norfolk Housing Authority approved a purchase offer from Ho-Chunk Capital.
Ho-Chunk will renovate the downtown fixture and reopen it as a boutique hotel under the Marriott brand.
Housing authority executive director Gary Bretschneider updated Norfolk City Council members on the transaction during Monday’s annual budget review session.
“In discussions with Alexcia (Boggs) this morning on the phone, we are still moving toward a closing on the Kensington on next Friday, Aug. 4,” Bretschneider said.
Boggs, who works for Ho-Chunk, has been working with Bretschneider to spearhead the property transaction.
Shortly after the purchase, Ho-Chunk plans to begin the $14 million renovation, which should be completed in about one year. Ho-Chunk also is receiving $1.95 million in tax-increment funding credit from the city as part of the deal.
The new 62-room Kensington, which was used for housing agency offices for many years, will feature a business center, meeting rooms and a workout facility for its visitors. During its heyday, the Kensington building hosted many notable guests, including John F. Kennedy, Duke Ellington and Ronald Reagan.
The hotel was listed in the National Registry of Historic places in 1988.
The update came as part of Bretschneider’s review of the agency’s proposed 2023-24 budget. Other notable items in the update included changes in a few of the department’s operating expenses because of the recent relocation of its offices and the resulting increase in overhead expenses, as well as the planned purchase of a piece of property to be used for a new housing development. Proceeds from the Kensington sale will be used for the property purchase.
Bretschneider said his division is fully staffed and recently added a housing specialist to the team.