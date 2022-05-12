By a significant margin, West Point voters approved a slight increase in the city sales tax to pay for a new swimming pool.
The vote was 627 in favor to 201 against on Tuesday, with a half-percent increase in the sales tax to fund $6.4 million toward the costs of the new pool.
Tom Goulette, West Point city administrator and utilities superintendent, said he was “pleasantly surprised” by the margin, but he knew there was a lot of support for it as a lot of groups worked for its passage.
The new pool in West Point was one of several special ballot issues that voters approved in Northeast and North Central Nebraska on Tuesday. In both Verdigre and Hoskins, voters approved keno. In Verdigre, keno was approved 148 to 52. In Hoskins, it was approved 55 to 27.
In West Point, the ballot language calls for the increase in sales tax to begin with the 2022-23 fiscal year and last for up to 10 years. West Point already has a 1.5% city sales tax, and municipalities are allowed to increase it to up to 2%.
Goulette said some of the pool improvements, especially with zero-entry and an area with features for smaller children, were popular in discussions. West Point also has a popular swimming team with a strong following that also boosted support for the proposal.
The pool will feature what could be described as separate distinctive features that will be connected with a passageway. One area will feature a regulation-sized pool for adults and older children, along separated areas with diving boards and two slides.
The other distinctive area is designed for younger children and will feature a zero-entry area and fun features for children.
The current pool, which is scheduled to open at the end of this month, was built around 1985 and has leaking issues. It also is nearing the edge of its life. It has a ramp system, but the zero-entry feature should be more accommodating, Goulette said.
The existing pool filter system was also at the end of its life, so there was going to need to be renovations, Goulette said.
After looking at the costs to address those issues, it seemed to make sense to start again and add the features that a lot of people were desiring, he said.
The new pool should work well for all ages, with features that should appeal to the young up to the elderly, he said.
The timeline that will be followed calls for the pool to close like usual in August — about the time of the Cuming County Fair. Demolition of the current pool facilities will take place, with the new pool to be built at the same location.
“And if we can get another mild winter with no supply issues, then hopefully we can do this and be opening about the same time next year,” Goulette said.
While the engineers and designers projected the cost at about $6.4 million, the city is looking at grants and fundraising as there have been changing prices and sticker shock with many community projects, he said.
“We just had a really good committee who worked through this,” he said. “They spent a lot of time promoting and discussing it. Lots of people were involved, and they knew the amenities and what the kids were looking for.”