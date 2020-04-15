Norfolk busted a 115-year-old weather record on Wednesday morning.
At 3:28 a.m., the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley recorded a temperature dip to 16 degrees at Norfolk Regional Airport. The low established a new record for April 15.
The previous record was 18 degrees, set in 1905.
Norfolk was not the only community in eastern Nebraska to see the mercury dip to record numbers on Wednesday morning.
Omaha established a new record low of 21 degrees at 5:01 a.m., one degree below its previous record set in 2014.
Lincoln also set a new record when the low dipped to 16 at 5:40 a.m. Wednesday. Its previous record was 19 degrees, set in 2014, and Wednesday’s reading was the second record in a row to fall in Lincoln.
Taylor Nicolaisen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Omaha/Valley, said the temperatures made April 15, 2020, the coldest April 15 in the past 150 years in eastern Nebraska.
Nicolaisen based the claim on the length of time weather records have been kept for communities in the region. While Norfolk’s period of record goes back only to 1893, Omaha’s stretches back to a much earlier date, Nicolaisen said.
“April 15 has never been colder than today through the entire period of record,” he said. “Lincoln has never hit 16 (degrees) this late in the year before.”
While this weekend’s forecast calls for highs near 60, Nicolaisen said it’s not unheard of for temperatures to dip into the teens in Norfolk in early spring.
“You’ve seen 16 all the way through the end of April,” he said.