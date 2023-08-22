An informed public provides the foundation for a healthy community.
While national news is abundantly available, quality local coverage — reliable, trusted, balanced and accurate — can be harder to come by. When it is available because of the work of a local newspaper, it should be valued.
That’s what the Daily News strives to provide, whether the topic is city government, education, business and industry, agriculture, the criminal justice system, arts and culture or sports.
Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of the Norfolk Public Schools, understands and appreciates that.
Communication, community relationships and reliable media go hand in hand, she said. Local communities thrive when knowledge is timely, thorough and truthful.
“We appreciate our partnership with the Daily News and (its) commitment to providing accurate information to our community,” Thompson said.
It’s also true that when a community lacks reliable facts, false or misleading information can take its place.
“When there is not a reliable news source, misinformation is spread. It’s important for people to receive accurate information in a timely manner.” Thompson said.
Having accurate information is especially important at times where there is “strife with the people,” said Shane Clausen, a member of the Norfolk City Council.
That’s why he appreciates the Daily News’ efforts to serve as a “platform to be objective.”
“In my opinion, everyone gets a fair shake to say what they’re trying to say,” Clausen said.
City council meetings, reported on and summarized by the Daily News, provide important information for local citizens on developments in communities. Decisions made at council meetings provide an insight into the goals of the council and how they will impact citizens.
“By covering council meetings, you can see what direction we’re trying to go in,” Clausen said. “The coverage allows us to be transparent. And without that coverage, we would look less so.”
Brian Bruckner, who is serving as the interim general manager of the Lower Elkhorn Natural Resources District, also is a staunch supporter of having a strong and independent local news source to serve a community.
“Strong local journalism is critical for telling the story of the community that it serves. Otherwise, the fabric that binds the community will become frayed,” Bruckner said.
The NRD board of directors and its general manager are responsible for addressing some of the most critical natural resource issues facing their respective districts within the state, and they set strategy for natural resource conservation for generations ahead.
Bruckner said the loss of more than 2,000 local newspapers across the country over the past two decades has not only put thousands of journalists out of work, but it has left readers without a reliable source for thought-provoking news coverage on local issues.
“We might not always agree with what is printed in the local paper, but even though we disagree, we can still respect and understand that, as a member of the community, we’re all facing a similar set of challenges in our daily lives,” Bruckner said.
Providing citizens with the knowledge needed to understand their own community allows the starting point for meaningful conversation, especially when a newspaper provides citizens with a platform to offer feedback, such as the letters published in the “Your View” column on the Daily News Commentary page.
That kind of two-way communication also benefits a community by helping to foster relationships.
Thompson said she has seen the way consistent education reporting has affected the communication and relationship between those working in education and citizens.
“Through our communication with the public along with forming great working relationships, many opportunities and collaborations with the business community have been created,” Thompson said.
Thompson is also well aware of the responsibility that goes along with being a major source of news.
“As NPS impacts many people from Northeast Nebraska, both as an employer and their learning center, it’s important people are kept abreast of current events in the education field,” she said.
That’s why Norfolk Public Schools is committed to communicating to the people it serves because the district knows the community benefits from the knowledge.
“Keeping the community informed of local education matters is very important to us,” Thompson said. “People want to know what’s going on in their local school district, and local journalists are instrumental in the distribution of news, all while being fair and honest.”
Thompson said she believes that without consistent coverage that Northeast Nebraska receives via the Daily News, there’s a risk of relationship loss between citizens and the sectors that serve them.
“Should citizens be unaware of these things, we may see less interaction with community members and businesses,” she said.
