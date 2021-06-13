Region 11 Emergency Management is reminding area residents to stay safe and cool during summer weather.
It is important to know the signs of heat exhaustion, including dizziness, headache, fatigue, vomiting, cramps and rapid heartbeat. Anyone experiencing these symptoms should drink fluids, remove clothing and cool off, Region 11 said in a press release.
Heat stroke is another danger. Its symptoms are high body temperature; hot, dry or red skin; no sweating; a rapid, strong pulse and confusion. If someone is experiencing a heat stroke, call 911 immediately.
To avoid heat stroke and heat exhaustion, Region 11 offers these tips:
— Stay hydrated throughout the day by drinking water steadily; don't wait until you're thirsty.
— Avoid caffeine and alcohol, which cause us to lose water more rapidly.
— Take frequent breaks in the shade or indoors in an air conditioned space.
— Wear loose fitting, lightly colored and lightweight clothes.
— Check on friends and neighbors.
— Keep your pets water bowls full and give them plenty of shade, rest and air conditioning.
— Never leave kids or pets in a locked car for any length of time.
— Minimize use of heat-generating appliances like stoves or ovens.
— If you must exercise outdoors, only exercise in the early morning hours, before 8 a.m.
— Take cool showers or baths to cool down.
— Check the local news and other outlets for important safety information.