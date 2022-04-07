Current drought conditions should be taken into consideration as Norfolk residents set up their lawn sprinklers for spring.
Chad Roberts, director of water and sewer in Norfolk, said in a press release on Wednesday that with current below-normal precipitation and lower static water levels at the west well field, residents should take the voluntary code requirement into consideration as they set up their lawn watering system.
Last year, the city council enacted a code encouraging even- and odd-numbered properties to water their lawns on opposite days of the week. Properties with addresses ending in an even number should limit outdoor water usage to Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. Properties with street addresses ending in an odd number should limit outdoor water usage to Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays.
According to the National Weather Service, Norfolk is experiencing the driest year in the past 128 years. The yearly precipitation for 2021 was 1.35 inches below normal, and the recent drought report from the weather service has the city listed at a level D2, which is severe drought that affects pasture and crop growth.
Well levels are dropping, and declining surface water that could lead to water restrictions and high water use is projected, Roberts said.
The current static water level average of the west well field is 17.88 feet, compared to April 2021 of 16.79 feet. The city tests the static levels of the west wells weekly.
The sprinkler code is designed to make the water distribution system work more efficiently, Roberts said. Historically, Monday and Wednesday are the largest peak days in water production. This code will help even those peak days across the week, he said.
Advantages to this code are better water pressure in the system, which helps with better sprinkler coverage, which in turn uses less water, Roberts said.
When there is large usage on the water distribution system, water pressure is reduced throughout the water distribution system. This reduction causes less coverage with sprinklers, making sprinklers less effective.
Roberts said as the drought continues, the city will keep citizens up to date on water levels.
“We appreciate your cooperation concerning lawn irrigation,” he said. “If you have any questions, please feel free to contact the water division.”