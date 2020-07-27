Wilkins Architecture Design & Planning led the team that recently designed the first phase of the Agriculture and Water Center of Excellence at Northeast Community College and also has made a financial contribution to the capital campaign for that project.
Kali Eklund, managing principal of the Kearney-based company, said Wilkins specializes in putting together the experts needed to make a successful project.
Wilkins partnered with firms such as Olsson Associates, Morrissey Engineering, Flad Architects and Settje Engineering and AgriServices to create a working veterinary clinic and farm at Northeast, Eklund said.
“This was truly a community effort in Northeast Nebraska. We engaged with vendors, specialists in animal handling and best practices, faculty and staff,” Eklund said. “We reached out to local experts to tap into what is needed for Northeast Nebraska. We toured cutting-edge facilities in Kansas and Iowa for ideas, but the local input made sure this facility will meet the requirements of Northeast Nebraska.
“That’s one of the things I enjoyed most about this project — getting that local involvement to ensure the facilities are tailored to the area’s needs.”
Eklund said the Ag & Water Center is the third project her firm has designed for Northeast Community College.
Wilkins was also the architectural firm for the second phase of the Hawks Village project and the renovation of Union 73, the college’s student center, now underway on the Norfolk campus.
Wilkins also has worked on projects at Central Community College and Mid-Plains Community College, as well as the Summerland School project in Antelope County and the Elkhorn Valley Bank and Trust and Madison County Bank projects in Norfolk.
“Kali and the rest of the Wilkins staff have been an integral part of the Ag and Water project,” said Tracy Kruse, associate vice president of development and external affairs. “They helped put together a team of experts who worked closely with our faculty and staff to design facilities that will serve Northeast students and the region’s agriculture industry well into the future.”
“To have Wilkins also make a financial contribution to the Nexus campaign is a testament to their support of community colleges,” Kruse added. “We appreciate both their design expertise and their investment in our students and the future of agriculture in this region.”
The initial phase of construction includes a new veterinary technology clinic and classrooms, a new farm site with a large animal handling facility and other farm structures for livestock operations, a farm office and storage.
The new facilities, a $22.3 million project, will be located near the Chuck M. Pohlman Agriculture Complex on East Benjamin Avenue in Norfolk. Site work began in April, and construction should be completed by the fall of 2021.