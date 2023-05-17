An anti-abortion activist from Kansas died in a plane crash on Tuesday in Holt County.
Shortly after 1 p.m., the Holt County Sheriff’s Office, Holt County Attorney and Coroner’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and Chambers Fire and Rescue responded to a reported aircraft crash, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Mark Gietzen, 69, of Wichita, was flying a 1963 Cessna 172 airplane when it crashed in a field northeast of Chambers. Gietzen was pronounced dead at the scene. He had been flying from Newton, Kansas, to North Dakota at the time of the crash, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office secured the crash scene, and investigators from the Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board arrived at the crash scene Wednesday morning to investigate.
The cause of the crash has not yet been determined.
According to The Wichita Eagle, the Kansas Republican Party described Gietzen as a longtime, highly effective and active pro-life advocate, supporter and leader. He was the president of the Kansas Republican Assembly, the newspaper reported, was a pilot and flight instructor and ran a dating service for Christian singles.