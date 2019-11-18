Arrest action NDN
A Kansas man has been arrested on suspicion of his fifth charge for driving under the influence.

The Norfolk Police Division arrested William Romero, 39, of Desoto, Kansas, in relation to driving under the influence and driving under suspension. Romero has had four DUIs in the past.

An officer stopped Romero on Friday after he failed to signal a turn, according to a press release from the Norfolk Police Division. The officer found Romero’s license was under suspension and also smelled alcohol.

A sobriety test showed Romero was impaired, according to the press release.

Romero was arrested and taken to the Norfolk City Jail before being transferred to Madison County Jail.

