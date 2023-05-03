A Norfolk woman was arrested on suspicion of multiple felony charges following a traffic stop Monday afternoon.
At 1:53 p.m., a Norfolk police officer conducted a stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation in the 1300 block of Norfolk Avenue, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. The officer had contact with the driver, who was identified as Jazz Buttaro, 35, of Norfolk.
The vehicle had multiple bags inside it, and the officer observed a handheld butane torch, Bauer said. As the officer was writing a warning for the traffic violation, a police service dog conducted a narcotic sniff around the vehicle and alerted to the presence of narcotics.
Officers searched the vehicle and recovered two glass pipes that tested positive for suspected methamphetamine. Police also allegedly recovered a fixed blade knife and a meat cleaver.
Due to previous felony convictions, Buttaro is not allowed to possess deadly weapons, Bauer said. She was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance and possession of a deadly weapon by a prohibited person.
She was held in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.