Three Norfolk juveniles were arrested early Sunday morning for an alleged auto theft and a Norfolk juvenile found Saturday morning in a parking lot was subsequently arrested on suspicion of drugs in separate incidents.
Capt. Chad Reiman said a 2017 Lincoln MKT was reported stolen. On Sunday at about 2 a.m., Norfolk police officers observed the stolen vehicle and conducted a high-risk traffic stop on the vehicle.
The vehicle was occupied by three 14-year-old juveniles, one boy and two girls, Reiman said.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of theft of the vehicle, no operator's license, possession of marijuana-less than an ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. A girl also was arrested in connection to the theft of the vehicle, possession of marijuana-less than an ounce and possession of drug paraphernalia.
The second girl was arrested on suspicion of curfew violation. All three juveniles were released to their parents, he said.
In another incident, Reiman said Norfolk police had contact with a teenager who was in a vehicle parked in a parking lot at East Nebraska and North Oak streets about 7:45 a.m. Saturday.
Officers discovered he was in possession of marijuana. During a further search, a glass pipe, which contained methamphetamine, was located, Reiman said.
The boy was arrested on suspicion of possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana-less than an ounce, and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was later released to a parent.