Juvenile stabs another through the ear

WOODLAND PARK — On Friday morning just after midnight, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a physical disturbance at a residence in Woodland Park.
Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said his agency found a juvenile victim with head injuries consistent with being stabbed through the ear into the scalp.
A 15-year-old boy from Tampa, Florida, was identified as the suspect and was taken into custody and placed in detention at the Northeast Nebraska Juvenile Detention Center in Madison on charges of second-degree assault.
The victim declined medical transport at the scene.