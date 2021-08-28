LINDSAY — Not again.
Just when Alexandria and Kyle Wegener were getting their home back in order from when sewage backed up into their homes on Dec. 17, 2020, it happened again.
Kyle came home late morning on Aug. 19 to meet someone who was going to measure to have a vanity installed in their home — only to find sewage had backed into their basement.
Alexandria said Kyle called her and said, “Well, it happened again.”
He told her, “The bathroom is covered in black sewage ... the floor is black, it’s all over the walls and all over the ceiling, and it reeks of sewage,” Alexandria said.
“It started leaking under the drywall, and our drywall is not even a week old because we just got the drywall finished and textured,” she said.
She said Johnson Service Co. of Kearney was doing a routine cleaning of the sewers in Lindsay and was supposed to have placed notices at the homes in the area being cleaned, but she said they did not have a notice on their door.
They found one on the ground in their backyard, several feet from the door.
“We never got notified,” she said. “We found a notice laying in our backyard by our tree line, several feet from our door. Since we didn’t get notified, we didn’t have a chance to cover anything, and everything came shooting out of our drains. However, I’m not sure covering anything would have helped much with as much pressure as the sewage came out with.”
Johnson Service Co. was hired by the village to clean its sewer system periodically.
Alexandria said she was told by representatives from Johnson Service Co. there was a large buildup of sand and mud in the sewer line on their street.
“They did come in and clean up what they could with rags and a bucket,” she said.
After Kyle discovered the issue, he told Lindsay board members and a village maintenance worker, and Alexandria contacted a Johnson Service Co. employee, and they cleaned it up.
“We’re going to have to completely redo the drywall again and redo the bathroom again,” she said.
Alexandria said she was told by someone from Johnson Service Co. if they had a toilet in the basement, the problem wouldn’t have been as bad. However, Alexandria mentioned how it still would have come out of the shower, as there was sewage on the ceiling in the shower.
They do have a pipe on the floor, which is covered with a plastic trash bag.
She said they do not have a toilet in the basement because they are still making repairs from the December 2020 issues.
Alexandria said she checked with her neighbors, and they did not have any problems, but they had notices of the sewer cleaning on their doors.
Alexandria said they are waiting now to see which — if any — insurance company is going to pay for their cleanup.
She said she was told by someone from Johnson Service Co. to contact the village to see if its insurance would cover their cleanup because Johnson is contracted by the village. She said if the village’s insurance does not cover it, then they will have to talk to Johnson to see if its insurance will pay for the cleanup.
The Wegeners, along with Kyle Lindhorst, Dylan Veik and Nick and Laura Wiese, sent a tort claim in July against the Village of Lindsay to try to recoup money they spent to have their homes cleaned up after sewage backed up into their basement when they claim Obrist Construction struck an unmarked water line while working in Lindsay.
Alexandria said at least this time they did not lose any personal property, but the day before this incident, they had picked out flooring for the basement. Now she is having reservations about installing it.
“I’m at the point I don’t know if I want to put flooring in again because I’m afraid it might happen again,” she said. “I do not feel comfortable putting anything of value down there.”