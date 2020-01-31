Jury finds Walthill man guilty

Court action large NDN

OMAHA — A Walthill man will be sentenced this spring following his conviction for strangulation and domestic assault by a habitual offender.

Bernard Jackson, 44, was found guilty Wednesday following a two-day jury trial in federal court, said U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly.

Judge Laurie Smith Camp scheduled Jackson’s sentencing for April 27. Jackson faces up to 10 years in prison on the strangulation count.

In October 2019, tribal officers with the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services responded to a residence in Walthill on a report of a domestic assault. The victim reported that Jackson had dragged her across the floor by her arm, lifted her by her neck and punched her multiple times in the head and face. Jackson has at least four prior convictions for domestic assaults against the same victim.

The case was investigated by the Omaha Nation Law Enforcement Services and the FBI.

OMAHA — A Walthill man will be sentenced this spring following his conviction for strangulation and domestic assault by a habitual offender.