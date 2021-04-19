WAYNE — The Wayne State College Juried Student Art Show opens Thursday, April 22, at 4:30 p.m., in the Nordstrand Visual Arts Gallery at Wayne State. Mask wearing and social distancing are strongly encouraged. The exhibit is free and open to the public, and it will remain on display throughout the summer.
The exhibition includes original artwork submitted by Wayne State Department of Art and Design students. Pieces are judged and selected for display by Johntimothy Pizzuto, professor of art at the University of South Dakota, Vermillion.
The gallery is open Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday from 3 to 7 p.m.
On May 10, gallery hours change to Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Weekend hours will resume at the start of the academic year.
* * *
Want to learn more?
For more information on this exhibit or upcoming shows, visit www.wsc.edu/artgallery or contact gallery director Dr. Andy Haslit, associate professor of art history, at 402-375-7031.