In 1923, a quarter was good to see a movie in the theater, a penny was enough to get you one egg and $75 was good enough for a used, 1917 Buick. In that same year, $500,000 was the price tag for a new high school building for the residents of Norfolk.
The building on Pasewalk Avenue between Fifth and Sixth streets served as the Norfolk High School until the late 1960s, when the current building on Riverside Boulevard opened. The Pasewalk building then became the junior high school for seventh through ninth grade students and now hosts the seventh and eighth grade students.
The public is invited to take a trip through time at the centennial celebration of the historic building. An open house at the current junior high will be Saturday, June 17, from 2 to 4 p.m. The current front doors of the building facing Fifth Street will serve as the open house entrance. Attendees will have the opportunity to walk the halls and see a variety of spaces in the building, some that have changed little in a century, and others that have been updated or added on.
“This building has always been a great place to make memories,” said Jennifer Robinson, principal at the junior high. “People always have such a flood of memories when they come back to the building.”
One of the most recognizable spaces for those memories is the auditorium.
“This was the place for the community,” said Steve Morton, celebration committee member and former high school principal.
Before the Johnny Carson Theatre at the high school opened, the auditorium at the junior high was the primary performance venue in Norfolk.
Over the years, the auditorium has played host to countless performances for the school and for the community of Norfolk. From band concerts to dance recitals, high school dramatic productions to glee club performances, thousands have had the chance to perform on its stage.
The auditorium also served as the dedication site on Feb. 9, 1923. It was there that Rev. J.W. Andress gave a speech during the ceremony.
"Our public school system is a democratic institution. Its support is democratic, its privileges are equal for all. It is absolutely essential to the perpetuity of a government by the people that our boys and girls learn to think,” Andress said during his speech.
More than 50 years ago, the auditorium was renovated in an effort to both restore the aesthetic to its original grandeur and improve its functionality. After 50 years of frequent use, the auditorium space is due for another update. The highly specialized work of repairing this historical space is expensive, and those attending the open house will be able to see where these improvements will enhance the auditorium and ensure it remains a fixture in the building and community for another century.
“I feel so blessed to have a theater as part of our junior high building. Many high schools have to perform in gyms, and we get a stage of our very own to grow and explore the talents students have in the arts. It is a masterpiece that we need to cherish and care for,” junior high theater director Amber Doughty said.
The theater isn’t the only space that will be open to the public for the open house. People attending the open house can participate in a guided tour, or they can tour the building at their own pace. The guided tours will run every 15 minutes for the duration of the open house. Guests who have mobility issues can watch a virtual tour in one of the classrooms. Plus, Johnny Carson’s “Johnny Goes Home” also will be shown in the classroom where scenes for the show were filmed. Visitors also will have the chance to hear Thurl Ravenscroft, view the iconic statue of Abraham Lincoln and see the old lunch room.
The displays will have a wide range of items that have been “found” over the years, including notes from students, old report cards and other pieces of history. Robinson said the school district had worked hard to keep as much of the authenticity and integrity of the original building intact as possible whenever the building had been updated. Recently, staff discovered that the painted mopboards weren’t wood as they thought but were actually marble.
Rather than adding a coat of paint for the update, the paint was stripped off the marble, keeping the overall look closely aligned with the building’s original design.
Attendees are encouraged to bring a mobile device capable of reading QR codes. Current Norfolk Junior High students have recorded narration that will serve as part of the tour, and different audio recordings will be accessible at various locations in the building. The tour also will include interactive spaces where guests can be part of the open house experience, including a selfie station, the opportunity to record their own video memories from the building to share, and assorted memorabilia.
Coinciding with the junior high open house is the Elkhorn Valley Museum’s “Celebrating 100 Years at Norfolk Junior High” exhibit. Many historical items have been shared between the museum and the school.
“We take a lot of pride in this building,” Robinson said. “We’re excited to share that with the community.”