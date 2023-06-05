Beau Viergutz, assistant principal at Norfolk Junior High, has been selected for the assistant principal of the year award for region 3 of the Nebraska State Association of Secondary School Principals.

Region 3 principals selected Viergutz for the award. There are 50 school districts represented in region 3, and there are five regions in the state of Nebraska. As the region 3 award winner, Viergutz will be eligible to earn the state award that will be announced in December. The state winner will be chosen by a committee selecting between the five Nebraska region winners of this award.

“He does a great job engaging students and ensuring that they are successful,” said Jami Jo Thompson, superintendent of Norfolk Public Schools. “He greets students in the halls with a positive message, and he checks in on them regularly to see how they are doing. Mr. Viergutz wants each student to know that they are important and that we care about them.

“He provides them with positive feedback and rewards for good behavior, and promotes a positive, student-centered culture at Norfolk Junior High School.”

Viergutz, a 14-year education professional, is a 2005 graduate of Norfolk High School and obtained his undergraduate degree for history and secondary education with a coaching endorsement from Dana College in 2009.

Viergutz started his teaching career at Grand Island Northwest and then moved to Cedar Bluffs High School. Viergutz wanted to move closer to his hometown and family and took a position at Madison High School for two years.

Viergutz had been eyeing a teaching spot in the Norfolk Public Schools District and finally got an opportunity when a teaching position in the Alternatives for Success program opened up. He spent one year in the program while coaching varsity football and basketball. Viergutz just finished his master’s degree from Wayne State College in December 2017 when NPS added an administrative position at the junior high. Viergutz was selected to be the dean of students and activities director at the junior high and remained there for three years. When the assistant principal spot opened up, Viergutz was selected for that role and has been in the position the past two years.

Viergutz said he had the honor and privilege of learning from many different teachers, coaches and mentors. Viergutz added that he truly enjoys the relationships he builds each day with students, staff and parents.

Viergutz said he is the proud father of two children: Aubree, a fifth grader at Norfolk Middle School, and Ty, a first grader at Grant Elementary. Viergutz he been married to his spouse, Amanda, for 11 years. He added that he is thankful and fortunate to have the love and support of his family.

