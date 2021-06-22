Juneteenth proclamation

Shown above are Moenning and Tamira Volk, who helped organized Norfolk’s Juneteenth celebration. 

 Norfolk Daily News/Cole Bauer

Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning proclaimed June 19, 2021, as “Celebrate Juneteenth Day” at Monday night’s city council meeting. Shown above are Moenning and Tamira Volk, who helped organized Norfolk’s Juneteenth celebration.

“Although we appreciate the symbolism of making Juneteenth a holiday, there are things in Congress that we need passed to advocate for the rights of African Americans in the United States,” Volk said.

These include House Resolution 1, the For the People Act, the George Floyd Act, the John Lewis Voting Rights Act and the Anti-Lynching Act. The last act has been in Congress since the late 1800s, Volk said.

Volk said critical race theory also should be taught at the college level, not in elementary and grade schools.

“We got Juneteenth, but we need something more meaningful and significant like all of these laws passed to make sure America is free for Black people and other people of color,” Volk said.

