It wasn’t an easy day for Wayne’s Juneteenth committee, but for a holiday that celebrates a difficult era of American history, it was just par for the course.
Weathering a blistering heat, relentless winds, an unexpected COVID infection and a grounded food truck, Sunday’s Juneteenth Festival at Bressler Park in Wayne could very well have not happened. Nonetheless, the town’s committee for the national holiday that commemorates the official end of institutional slavery in America was determined to see the event through.
Endia Casey-Agoumba, the master of ceremonies for the evening’s “Music for the Soul,” which ran from 5 to 7 p.m. and a leader in the Juneteenth committee, said complications were expected.
“It’s a learning year,” Casey-Agoumba said. “Each year it gets bigger, so of course if it’s getting bigger, (there’s more that can go wrong).”
The problems started with a weekend heat advisory for the county that saw temperatures peak between 100 and 110 degrees coupled with high humidity, which forced the committee to cancel the 3 p.m. walk on the Freedom Trail, and multiplied as just before the event, one of the speakers came down with COVID-19 and the food truck that was slated to appear lost electricity.
Forced to improvise, Casey-Agoumba said they were able to find a taco truck in town as a replacement, and Sherry Dorman, another leader in the committee, filled in for the would-be speaker.
Despite all of the trouble the committee had to go through, Casey-Agoumba was happy with the end result, crediting the work of not just the committee but the broader community for their contributions in allowing them to be flexible.
“I think it all came together,” she said. “We have good support, everything is GoFundMe and donations and people donating their time. We did a lot of fun things and I think people had a lot of fun, and I’m hoping that the education part went well also.”
The day was anchored by the brass-fueled local ensemble known as the Crazy 8s, who performed free of charge. Playing everything from gospel to blues to rock, the 8s were as integral to the entertainment side of the event as they were to its educational aspects, providing snippets of classic African American music across various genres as a brief history of each was given by the committee.
Josh Calkin, the band’s de-facto leader, said he was appreciative of the band’s ability to contribute to what he considered a worthy cause.
“I really believe in what (Casey-Agoumba) is doing and getting the Juneteenth celebration going here,” he said. “It’s just something that we all wanted to do because we believe in it.”
The celebration, which happened to fall on Father’s Day this year, also included a variety of on-stage games where fathers and their family could come up to participate in everything from “bad dad joke” contests to “my dad would rather” games.
Wayne resident Maureen Carrigg lives near the park and has been attending the celebration since its inception in 2020, and she said the event has always brought in a broad variety of people across the town.
“The core group of people here, they’re from all different parts of town. We’ve got some college people, we’ve got some people that work at Ameritas, people that work in counseling, artists. … It’s just a nice mix,” she said.
Despite the relative diversity of attendees, Dorman noted that the turnout for the event, which numbered in the 40s to 50s, is one area the committee hopes to expand upon going forward in the town of just under 6,000, although she acknowledged that there were some factors that were out of their control, like the blistering heat and competing with other ongoing events in town.
She cited increasing media coverage, word-of-mouth spread and hanging up banners in town for the event as a few of the ways the Juneteenth committee is hoping to broaden its attendance base.
Just as important, Dorman said, is helping more non-Black people to be able to recognize the event as they would any other cross-cultural holiday like Cinco de Mayo or St. Patrick’s Day, albeit with a greater emphasis on the message being conveyed.
“It’s gonna take some time,” she said. “It’s about breaking down those barriers and to say, ‘Yes, this is a celebration for persons who were enslaved.’ ”
Casey-Agoumba, a Black woman herself, said that it’s also important for people to recognize the history behind Juneteenth, and African American subjugation, as history that belongs to everyone, regardless of race, creed or culture.
To that end, Casey-Agoumba said she’s eyeing education as a potential theme for next year’s celebration, with a focus on other landmarks in Black American culture and history, from Kwanzaa to the Tulsa race riots of 1921, though she doesn’t want to put an emphasis on demonizing anyone in the process.
“I really am trying to promote American history. That’s just what it is, it’s not about ‘Look at what happened to us!’ ” she said. “I don’t need anyone to feel guilty; guilt is useless. Education is what I want … yes, it’s upsetting to hear, but now, what are we going to do?”