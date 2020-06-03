With the deadline a little more than a week away, the Norfolk Area Business Hall of Fame is seeking nominations for the 2020 inductees, as well as the “emerging business” award.
In 2017, the Daily News and First National Bank of Norfolk created the hall of fame in recognition of the many Norfolk and area businesses that deserve to be honored for their longevity, their commitment to their employees and their involvement in civic and charitable affairs.
Each year, two businesses are inducted into the hall — one from Norfolk and one from outside of Norfolk. CLICK HERE FOR FORMS.
In 2017, the inaugural inductees were Appeara of Norfolk and Husker Ag of Plainview. The following year, Lou’s Thrifty Way of Norfolk and Bluebird Nursery of Clarkson were inducted. Last year’s inductees were Norfolk Iron & Metal of Norfolk and Blackburn Manufacturing of Neligh.
The “emerging business” award also has been presented three times, going to Mama’s and Nana’s Cafe in Neligh in 2017, Real Estate Solutions Team of Norfolk in 2018 and Johnnie Byrd Brewing Co. of Wayne last year.
This award goes to a business in existence for five or fewer years. The idea is to provide encouragement to young business owners or new firms as they go about making their mark in the Norfolk area.
Nomination forms for both the hall of fame and the “emerging business” award are available at the Daily News, at both of the First National Bank locations in Norfolk, as well as online at www.norfolkdailynews.com. Nominations may be mailed or dropped off at the Daily News or First National, and they also may be emailed to halloffame@norfolkdailynews.com.
The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 12.