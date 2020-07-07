July 7 rainfall amounts

Several severe thunderstorms popped up in Northeast Nebraska on Monday afternoon and then into the evening and overnight.
Creighton was drenched with waves of heavy rain and peppered with pea to ping pong ball-sized hail. Lots of thunder rocked the area, and one house was hit by a bolt of lightning.
In one part of town, 2½ inches of rain fell. Water rushed down a storm sewer as a storm hit Creighton late Monday afternoon.
Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities.
LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER
Ainsworth 0.45 Gerry Osborn
Albion 0.41 Airport
Atkinson 0.82 Roger Brink
Bancroft 0.27 Dennis Zavadil
Battle Creek 0.35 Mike Fleer
Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig
Creighton 2.36 plus hail Norman Doerr
Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman
Hartington 0.44 Steve Seim
Hoskins 0.20 Mike Deck
Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowksi
Laurel 0.35 Verneal Gade
Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.80 Marita Placek
Neligh 0.68 Richard Sanne
Newman Grove 1.00 Keith Jacobson
Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service
O’Neill 0.48 Airport
Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata
Royal 1.20 Robert Schleusener
Tilden 1.80 Duane Warneke
Valentine 0.04 Airport
Wayne 0.32 Airport
If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.