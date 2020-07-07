Several severe thunderstorms popped up in Northeast Nebraska on Monday afternoon and then into the evening and overnight.

Creighton hail

Creighton was drenched with waves of heavy rain and peppered with pea to ping pong ball-sized hail. Lots of thunder rocked the area, and one house was hit by a bolt of lightning.

Creighton rain

In one part of town, 2½ inches of rain fell. Water rushed down a storm sewer as a storm hit Creighton late Monday afternoon. 

Listed below is the 24-hour rainfall in inches as of 7 a.m. Tuesday in area communities. 

LOCATION/RAINFALL REPORTER

Ainsworth 0.45 Gerry Osborn

Albion 0.41 Airport

Atkinson 0.82 Roger Brink

Bancroft 0.27 Dennis Zavadil

Battle Creek 0.35 Mike Fleer

Belden 0.40 Cathy Huetig

Creighton 2.36 plus hail Norman Doerr

Hadar, 1.25 miles north 0.05 John Carman

Hartington 0.44 Steve Seim

Hoskins 0.20 Mike Deck

Howells 0.10 Pat Jakubowksi

Laurel 0.35 Verneal Gade

Lynch, 5 miles northwest 0.80 Marita Placek

Neligh 0.68 Richard Sanne

Newman Grove 1.00 Keith Jacobson

Norfolk, airport 0.04 National Weather Service

O’Neill 0.48 Airport

Randolph 0.20 Gail Bazata

Royal 1.20 Robert Schleusener

Tilden 1.80 Duane Warneke

Valentine 0.04 Airport

Wayne 0.32 Airport

If your town isn’t represented in the above chart, and you would like to participate in the Weather Watch program, contact the managing editor at 877-371-1020.

Tags

In other news

At libel trial, Depp blasts Amber Heard’s ‘sick’ abuse claim

At libel trial, Depp blasts Amber Heard’s ‘sick’ abuse claim

LONDON (AP) — Johnny Depp said Tuesday that ex-wife Amber Heard had made “sick” claims of abuse and falsely branded him a monster, as the actor testified in a U.K. libel case that hinges on who was the aggressor in the celebrity couple’s violent, toxic relationship

+2
July 7 rainfall amounts

July 7 rainfall amounts

Several severe thunderstorms popped up in Northeast Nebraska on Monday afternoon and then into the evening and overnight.