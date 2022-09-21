Residental
1216 W. Nebraska Ave., John Grimes, pergola; 1212 Crown Road, Archers Home Improvement, Robert Wiest, addition to garage; 1102 Charolais Drive, Christine Drevo, install fence; 4200 W. Norfolk Ave., McKinnis, Herrick Farms, reroof; W. Park Ave., McKinnis, Jose Perez, reroof; 22nd Drive, NoSwett Fencing, Matthew Anderson, install fence; N. 45th St., WB Homes, Wade and Brytnn Oelsligle, new single family dwelling with attached garage; 904 S. Chestnut, NoSwett Fencing, Leroy Shipps, install fence; 201 N. 61st St., Koehler Construction Inc., Kevin Kowalski, new single family dwelling with attached garage; 201 N. 13th St., Joe Haller, install fence;
605 W. Spruce Ave., Jimenez Construction, Transition House, install ramp; 2806 Golf View Drive, Leisure Construction Inc., Jill Barr, install swimming pool; 2118 Sheridan Drive, Unkel Woodworks, Devon Maly, construct deck; 1200 Blue Stem Circle, Abel Rodriguez, install egress window; 1221 Hayes Ave., Randy Ausdemore, Michael Schrant, demolition; 614 N. 13th St., Owens Construction, Sharlyn Kirsch, install waterproofing;
312 S. 12th S., Tyson Koehn, construct deck; 110 El Camino Drive, Knudson Builders, Kelly Pick, new deck; 1401 Pierce St., Norfolk Construction Co., Scott Adams, demolition; 715 E. Pasewalk Circle, Scott Schacher, install fence; 1109 Queen City Blvd., NoSwett Fencing, Dennis and Sherrilee Jones, install fence; 408 N. 10th St., NoSwett Fencing, Matt Finch, install fence; 1206 Sunrise Drive, Jeremy Vaughan, install fence;
104 N. 14th St., Sonia Martinez and Esney Aguiar, install egress window; 312 S 12th St., Tyson Koehn, install fence; 2206 Koenigstein, MLKHEC, doing business as Husker Hammer, Carl Weiland, reroof; 2802 Westview Drive, Bruce Price, construct garden shed; 3758 556th Ave., Ben Karmann, install carport; 306 S. Fifth St., John Kielty, replace front porch;
2003 Windsor Way, Warren Jensen Construction, David and Shelly Rudloff, adding steps to deck; 703 E. Park Ave., Kenzie Pasold, install fence; 903 S. 16th St., Humberto Duenas, Gomez Humberto Duenas Gomez, addition to deck; 1115 N. Ninth St., Darin Spaulding, new detached garage; 700 Koenigstein Ave., Dany Contreras, construct deck; 503 E. Braasch, Jimenez Construction, Jimmy and Jeanne McClure, new garage; 2015 Krenzien Drive, Ken Funk, Construction Husker Investment Group, interior finish; 4812 W. Norfolk Ave., Elite Egress, Chris and Julie Deering, install egress window; 3111 N. 45th St., Tyson Fischer Construction, Stephen Karmazin, new single family dwelling with attached garage; 904 S. Fourth St., Wuebben Construction, Gerald and Marilyn Glaser, remodel bathroom; 809 N. 10th St., Thrasher Basement Systems, Tim and Debra Brunswick, repair foundation.
Commerical
711 S. 37th St., Ken Funk Construction, Clausen Air Holdings, new commercial building; 113 N. Ninth St., Cowboy Construction, Norfolk Rescue Mission, fence; 1900 Vicki Lane, dwb Inc., Behavioral Health Specialists, garage/storage; 308 N. 13th St., Love Signs, Fuhrman Properties, new sign (Martinez Detailing); 3206 Raasch Ave., Suite 200 American Legion, install flag pole; 204 Sherwood Road, BB Construction, Randy Wattier, addition to building;
301 N. 27th St., Faith Regional Health Services, remodel for rheumatology clinic; 105 Gold Strike Drive, Grejofra Construction, Gold Strike Apartments/Justin Ec, rebuild porch; 701 S. 25th St., Love Signs, Timber Norfolk Properties, new sign (Sally Beauty); 1906 W. Omaha Ave., Voecks Drywall, K V Rentals, moving home; 2100 Market Lane, Suite 900, Love Signs, BCG Enterprises, new sign (T&T Nails); 2100 Market Lane, Suite 400 Love Signs, BCG Enterprises, new signs (US Cellular);
1304 Riverside Blvd., Love Signs, LANDECO II, new sign (Arcoiris); 920 S. 13th St., Puetz Design & Build, Ellen Mae Michael, remodel for coffee house; 203 W. Maple, Zuhlke Properties, LV Capital, remodel.