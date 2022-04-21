MADISON — A 17-year-old from rural Leigh suspected of sexually assaulting a female at gunpoint, stealing her vehicle and fleeing law enforcement had his bond set at $500,000 on Thursday.
Gabriel Safty must post 10% of that, or $50,000, in open court to be released from detention, per an order from County Judge Michael Long. Safty is housed at the juvenile detention center in Madison following his arrest early Thursday morning in Cuming County.
Stanton County Attorney Bert Lammli asked Long to order for Safty to be detained for the safety of the public, including Safty’s family. Lammli said family members of Safty were quoted as saying that they were afraid of Safty and didn’t want him home.
Brad Ewalt, Safty’s attorney, asked Long to set a bond, citing the fact that Safty is 17 years old. Family of Safty would have to bond him out, Ewalt said, which would be unlikely given Lammli’s statements about the family’s concerns.
Lammli said in court that he was planning to file criminal charges in Stanton County Court on Friday, an indication that he plans to prosecute the case in adult court. Since Safty is 17, he can be charged in adult court if any of his charges are Class 2A felonies or higher. A defense attorney can then file a motion to have the case transferred from adult court to juvenile court.
Ewalt said after the hearing that it’s possible that such a motion could be made as the case unfolds, but ultimately it’s up to Safty as to how he wants to proceed.
Just after midnight on Thursday, the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an alleged break-in and sexual assault that had just occurred at a rural residence in southern Stanton County north of Leigh, said Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger.
The report was that a male armed with a handgun, identified as Safty, had broken into the residence and sexually assaulted a female after tying her up and threatening to shoot her. After the purported attack, Unger said, the suspect stole the victim’s SUV and fled the area toward State Highway 32.
Safty was eventually apprehended near West Point and booked on suspicion of several felonies, including first-degree sexual assault, burglary, possession of burglar tools, false imprisonment, robbery, terroristic threats, use of a weapon to commit a felony, theft and operating a motor vehicle to avoid arrest.
Long found that probable cause existed for Safty’s arrest and detention, and that probable cause also existed that he committed the offenses for which he was arrested. A probable-cause finding does not mean a defendant is guilty.
Thursday’s hearing was held in Madison, but Safty’s future hearings will be held in Stanton County. His next hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, April 26, at 9 a.m.