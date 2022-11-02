HARTINGTON — A judge on Wednesday ordered that the Laurel man accused of fatally shooting four people on the morning of Aug. 4 and setting the victims’ homes on fire be held without bail.
Judge Doug Luebe had set bail for 42-year-old Jason Jones at $5 million two days after the killings. Corey O’Brien, assistant Nebraska attorney general, said it is routine for his office to request defendants to be held without bond in cases involving first-degree murder.
O’Brien said evidence shows that Jones, who appeared via video on Wednesday from the Nebraska Department of Corrections' Reception and Treatment Center, is a danger to others.
“I would also add that there is additional evidence to indicate that Mr. Jones is not only a danger to others, but there was evidence that he was a danger to himself,” O’Brien said, “and that perhaps he was going to do self-harm.”
The prosecutor also said he was concerned about Jones’ temptation to flee if he were to post bond and be released from jail.
Todd Lancaster, one of the two attorneys from the Nebraska Commission on Public Advocacy representing Jones, did not argue against O’Brien’s request.
About 16 people sat in the gallery during Wednesday’s roughly 15-minute hearing, which was held in the larger Cedar County district courtroom instead of the county courtroom to accommodate a heavy media presence.
Lancaster told the judge that he and co-defense attorney Matt McDonald had just gotten the opportunity to speak with Jones yesterday. Lancaster asked to continue Wednesday’s hearing for about a month so the defense attorneys could determine whether Jones would waive his right to a preliminary hearing, where a judge determines if probable cause exists that felonies were committed.
Luebe scheduled a preliminary hearing for Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Jones is charged with 10 felonies, including four counts each of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony, plus two counts of first-degree arson. If he’s convicted on the murder charges, Jones could face the death penalty.
Wednesday’s hearing came after Jones spent almost 12 weeks at CHI Health St. Elizabeth in Lincoln being treated with what police described as significant burn injuries. He was arrested at his Laurel home — located across the street from one of the victim’s houses — about 24 hours after the killings following law enforcement’s discovery of evidence that they said linked Jones to the homicides.
On Aug. 4, according to an affidavit, a man called 911 about 3:30 a.m. after he reported hearing an explosion that occurred at 209 Elm St. Laurel Fire and EMS arrived at the home and located a woman, identified as Michele Ebeling, 53, lying inside the back door of the residence. Ebeling was pronounced dead on the scene after lifesaving attempts were unsuccessful.
Ebeling appeared to have suffered two gunshot wounds, police said, and a bullet casing was found near her body.
A fire also appeared to have occurred inside the residence after burn marks were observed on the floor, walls and furniture, according to the affidavit. The smell of smoke and gasoline also was present at the time.
Shortly after the first incident was reported, a 911 call was made regarding smoke coming from a residence located at 503 Elm St.
While discovering soot damage consistent with a fire, first responders also found three people — identified as Gene Twiford, 86, Janet Twiford, 85, and Dana Twiford, 55 — inside the residence, and all appeared to have suffered from gunshot wounds. The Twifords were pronounced dead at the scene.
Inside Ebeling’s residence, authorities said they located a backpack with several receipts with the last four digits of Jones’ credit card number on them. The receipts indicated that purchases were made for a 6-gallon automatic shutoff gas can, a fuel tank and a camping backpack.
At the Twiford residence, law enforcement located a pistol. The weapon’s serial number was traced and linked to Jones, police said.
After obtaining a warrant for Jones’ arrest, authorities in the early-morning hours of Aug. 5 entered Jones’ home. Jones, who was located in his bedroom, was taken into custody and airlifted shortly thereafter to the Lincoln hospital.
The 42-year-old was discharged from the hospital on Oct. 26 and jailed at the Reception and Treatment Center, a facility where inmates are assessed and typically assigned to housing that the state correctional system believes would most benefit them. Lancaster said at the hearing that Jones was wheelchair-bound.
After Wednesday’s hearing, Cedar County Sheriff Larry Koranda said Jones is housed in Lincoln instead of at the Cedar County Jail because Lincoln has the medical facilities better suited to treat Jones’ current needs.
“He has some follow-up doctor’s appointments in Lincoln, so it’s just so much easier to have him down there,” Koranda said.
The sheriff said there wasn’t a timeline as to how soon Jones could be transported to Cedar County. He did say it was possible Jones will be transported as a potential trial date becomes more clear.
Cedar County is paying a little over $90 per day to house Jones in Lincoln, Koranda said, and also could foot the bill for his medical expenses.