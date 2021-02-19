Judge appointed for vacancy

Gov. Pete Ricketts on Thursday appointed Lynelle Homolka of Central City as county court judge in the Fifth District. The district consists of Boone, Butler, Colfax, Hamilton, Merrick, Nance, Platte, Polk, Saunders, Seward and York counties.
Homolka, 46, has served as Merrick County attorney and Central Nebraska Youth Services administrator since 2011. In her role as county attorney, Homolka has handled juvenile, traffic, misdemeanor and felony criminal prosecutions, as well as a variety of civil matters. They include proceedings related to mental health, child support, employment law, open meetings laws, contracts, planning and zoning, ordinance enforcement, tax equalization and inheritance tax review.
Homolka holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and a juris doctor from Washburn University School of Law.
She fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Linda Caster Senff.