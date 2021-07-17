Josh Turner to headline Wayne County Fair

WAYNE — One of the biggest stars in country music will accompany a tractor pull, bull riding, cornhole tournaments and more during the 99th Wayne County Fair starting Wednesday, July 21.
The 15-member Wayne County fair board is more amped than usual for the 2021 fair because of the COVID-19-driven cancellation of last year’s festivities, said Kevin Davis, fair manager.
Davis, who is in his first year as fair manager after serving the past several years as fair board president, said there’s a ton to do at the fair for crowds of all ages.
“There’s a lot of stuff for everybody to do. You’re going to get exactly what you want to see and more,” he said.
Primetime events will include an ultimate bull riding tour at 7:30 p.m. Thursday; a tractor pull at 6:30 p.m. Friday; a concert featuring country music star Josh Turner at 9:30 p.m. Saturday; and a demolition derby at 6 p.m. Sunday. Opening acts by both the Dylan Bloom Band and Larry Fleet beginning at 6:30 p.m. Saturday will precede Turner’s main act.
Turner, one of the most popular country music artists in the United States, is best known for songs like “Would You Go With Me,” “Firecracker” and “Why Don’t We Just Dance.”
Davis said the fair board had hoped to spotlight 2020’s planned entertainment at the 2021 fair, but those entertainers were already booked this year, sending organizers back to the drawing board. But after looking at Turner’s tour schedule, they were in luck.
Turner is about to begin an east-to-west trip across the country performing at multiple other county and state fairs. Organizers noticed he had a 10-day gap between concerts in Maryland and Oregon, respectively, Davis said, making it the perfect storm for Turner to come to Wayne on his way out west.
“We caught him,” Davis said of Turner. “His reputation speaks for itself, and we’re thrilled to have him in Wayne.”
There are scores of other activities and events for fairgoers to take part in, as well.
There will be live entertainment in the beer garden Thursday through Saturday. Laser tag is slated for Thursday and Friday afternoons. Horseshoe pitching, a cornhole tournament and children’s wildlife encounters will be available Saturday afternoon.
The Nebraska-based River City Carnival Midway will open at 5 p.m. Thursday through Saturday and at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Most of Wednesday and the first half of Thursday will include myriad 4-H livestock contests — including calves, swine, sheep and more.
Wayne County has already seen a “really good number” of 4-H registrants, Davis said, and he thinks kids will be eager to show their animals after not having the opportunity to do so last year.
“Showing these animals is a long-standing tradition at county fairs,” he said. “It’s the one thing a lot of these kids look forward to every year at the fair, and I think lots of them are thrilled they get to do this again.”
The Wayne County Fair begins Wednesday, July 21, and continues through Sunday, July 25, at 301 Pheasant Run in Wayne.
“The atmosphere never disappoints. Members of the fair board and tons of volunteers helped get us to where we’re sitting,” Davis said. “Each one of them ought to be proud of the week lined up for everyone coming.”