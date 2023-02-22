Summit Carbon Solutions continues to meet in person with groups or landowners interested in learning more about its proposed pipeline.
Starting with an open house more than a year ago, then meeting with individual landowners, along with providing regular updates to county boards, representatives of the company met last week with the Madison County Joint Planning Commission about its proposed carbon pipeline.
Ben Fuller of TurnKey Logistics, which is assisting Summit Carbon Solutions, said the idea is to present the message in person and then answer questions.
Fuller said the proposed pipeline would take captured carbon dioxide from primarily ethanol plants and transport it to near Bismarck, North Dakota, for sequestration. About 40% to 50% of all the corn grown in Nebraska goes to ethanol plants, he said, and capturing the carbon will improve the plants’ carbon scores.
The Ames, Iowa-based company met recently with Holt County planners and met last Thursday with Madison County planners.
Those are two of the key areas in Northeast and North Central Nebraska as Green Plains Ethanol in Atkinson and what formerly was the Louis Dreyfus plant in Norfolk are in those counties. The Norfolk ethanol plant is now known as CIE Norfolk GNS.
A third ethanol plant in Northeast Nebraska, Husker Ag of Plainview, also is on one of the company’s proposed carbon pipeline routes.
In all, Summit is planning to invest in 33 ethanol plants across Nebraska, Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota, with carbon from those plants captured and sent in pipelines to near Bismarck, North Dakota. There, it will be buried 1 to 2 miles below the earth in natural caverns for permanent sequestration.
There wasn’t a lot of new information presented as much of the information had previously been discussed and reported at public meetings.
One change was that the physical construction of the pipeline isn’t scheduled to take place now until 2024.
“It was 2023,” Fuller said. “We’ve now readjusted. That was a little aggressive. We are hoping to start construction in early 2024.”
Nearly 25 miles of pipeline are proposed for Madison County. The company has easements for about 60% of the miles.
A question asked at a previous county board meeting involved the investors behind Summit.
It was shared that various ethanol plant partners, John Deere, Continental Resources, Tiger Infrastructure, TPG Rise Climate and Summit Agricultural Group are the investors.
One of the questions was whether Norfolk’s proposed soybean crush plant, which is scheduled to open in 2024, would connect.
Brent Niese, Summit project manager, said there are many industries that produce carbon. One of the reasons why ethanol is proposed is because the carbon from the fermentation process is about 95% pure carbon, he said.
Nevertheless, the company would be open to adding other industries, but the representatives said they were not aware of the company reaching out to others.
Another question was whether the pipeline would be big enough to handle additional plants.
Niese said the pipeline being proposed would be large enough to handle it. Many scenarios have been considered that would significantly increase the flow, he said, and it is being built with those possibilities in mind.
The pipeline will be used only to transport carbon, he said. And there are shutoff valves within 10 miles, with sensors in it, and it is monitored around the clock in Ames, Iowa, Niese said.