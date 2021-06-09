LINCOLN — Join the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in celebrating the parks system centennial year with a two-day birthday bash June 11-12 at Chadron State Park.
Jim Douglas, Game and Parks director, will be joined by Nebraska Lt. Gov. Mike Foley, U.S. Rep. Adrian Smith and Jim Abel, Nebraska Game and Parks Foundation chairman, in welcoming guests to the celebration during an 11 a.m. ceremony Saturday at the sports field.
“State lawmakers in 1921 recognized the value of creating our first state park at Chadron,” Douglas said. “We have a lot to celebrate about the benefits that we receive from Nebraska state parks. Our state parks are special places where people can get in touch with nature, enjoy healthy activities, and gather with their families and friends to make lasting memories. Our state parks add to our overall quality of life and strengthen our economy.”
Jim Swenson, parks division administrator, called this a “signature event” for Nebraska’s state park system.
“Over the past 100 years, our state park system has grown to 76 parks that are top destinations for Nebraskans and visitors because of their breathtaking landscapes and the great diversity of recreational opportunities,” he said.
Highlights will include a historical plaque dedication at 9 a.m. Saturday outside the main office overlooking the pond; the grand opening of the new Chadron State Park Shooting Complex at 10 a.m. at the main picnic area; and laser light shows by Laser Spectacles at 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the sports field. Light show attendees are encouraged to bring chairs or blankets as seating is limited.
Recreation opportunities won’t be lacking at the signature event, either.
The annual Run for the Hills foot race (a 1-mile, 5K or 10K run across the rugged Pine Ridge); Regatta Race; bounce house; and treasure dive promise to keep people of all ages busy.
Other activities will include stagecoach rides, free paddleboat rides, free archery and pellet gun shooting, nature and blacksmithing displays, and a lunch that includes bison sloppy joes, chips, beans and a drink for 100 cents — one penny for each year since the park was established.
Among the displays and vendors will be Game and Parks’ trailers showcasing wildlife, Nebraska park history, and taxidermy mounts confiscated because of game violations.
The anniversary celebration is free to the public, but a Nebraska park entry permit is required for vehicles.
The Chadron State Park Centennial Birthday Bash is one of three signature events in honor of the park system centennial. While this celebrates the first state park in Nebraska, events slated for Saturday, July 10, at Victoria Springs State Recreation Area in Custer County and Saturday, Oct. 2, at Arbor Lodge State Historical Park in Nebraska City celebrate the state’s first recreation area and first state historical park.