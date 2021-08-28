JOHNSTOWN — One of the last county fairs in Nebraska this year will convene over Labor Day Weekend, as the Brown County Ag Society is preparing for its annual fair and rodeo event.
The Brown County Fair, now in its 86th year, will run from Friday, Sept. 3, to Monday, Sept. 6. The four-day occasion will include a wide range of activities and events — including a rodeo, parade, live music, family fun day, cowgirl triathlon and 4-H shows and exhibits.
Alex Goochey, secretary of the Brown County Ag Society, said the ag society has committed to finding ways to improve the fair each year.
“We’ve really done whatever we can to make this an enjoyable experience,” the Ainsworth resident said. “We’ve improved our arena, got new bathrooms last year and added some fun events to participate in over the years.”
Among Goochey’s favorite aspects of the fair are the cowgirl triathlon and family fun day.
In the cowgirl triathlon, competitors begin with a breakaway run, roping a calf by the neck before transitioning to a barrel pattern. After turning three barrels and heading “home,” cowgirls will finish their run with goat tying — stepping off their horse and tying a goat to earn a final time.
The cowgirl triathlon is Friday, Saturday and Sunday — immediately following rodeo events planned for each of those days. The event drew about 30 competitors last year, Goochey said.
The family fun day, Saturday at 2 p.m., is another huge grab, he said. The family event will include a rodeo event, flag race and more, and dozens of kids will have the opportunity to win prizes.
“The family fun day is probably my favorite part because it gets kids involved and they really enjoy it,” Goochey said. “You might not believe it, but their parents have a lot of fun, too.”
The weekend also includes a cowboy fast draw, horseshoe pitching tournament, miniature golf, ranch bronc riding and free barbecue.
There also will be live music, with Loose Cannons and the Randy Burghardt Band taking the stage Saturday and Sunday night, respectively.
This year’s Brown County Fair won’t include a carnival because McWhorter Entertainment, the fair’s usual carnival gig, will be at the South Dakota State Fair the same weekend.
There is a fee for admission to the fair, with those age 12 and under admitted free.
“People enjoy it every year, and as small of a town as it is, Johnstown is a great spot for the fair,” Goochey said. “It’s a great way to spend your Labor Day weekend.”