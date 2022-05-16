A traffic stop resulted in an arrest for a Johnstown man over the weekend.
Capt. Michael Bauer with the Norfolk Police Division said an officer conducted a traffic stop at about 11 p.m. Saturday on a vehicle that failed to maintain driving in its lane and drove over a curbed median.
During contact with the driver, identified as Michael K. Keck, 35, Johnstown, Bauer said the officer could smell alcohol and saw an open beer can in the front passenger floor area of the vehicle.
Keck was asked to perform field sobriety maneuvers. Bauer said the maneuvers showed impairment, but Keck refused to submit to a chemical test of his breath.
Keck was arrested on suspicion of enhanced third-offense driving under the influence and refusal to submit to a chemical test. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.