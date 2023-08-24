City officials announced this week that Norfolk had been selected to receive a grant of up to $2 million to be allocated toward the completion of the Johnson Park restoration project.
The grant was awarded by the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources. City council members voted unanimously to approve the agreement with the state.
Nate Powell, the city director of parks and recreation, provided council members with an overview of the grant.
“This is an agreement with the Nebraska Department of Natural Resources, part of the State of Nebraska Rescue Plan Act of 2021,” Powell said. “This grant did not require an application, and there are no matching funds required.”
Powell said Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning and state Sen. Robert Dover were instrumental in obtaining the grant funding.
“The funds will be for the Johnson Park project, and these funds get us over the finish line and will take care of any overages that we had,” Powell said.
Dover also addressed council members, saying that the Johnson Park project was just another great example of the strides that Norfolk had made toward improving the community.
“This community is my home,” Dover said. “When I think about the future, I would hope that Norfolk would have three things: Growth, life and prosperity.”
Dover said these characteristics are needed to attract young families to the community, which will keep Norfolk, and the state, vibrant and growing. He said the renovated park would give young people and families a place to meet and enjoy what the city has to offer.
“Who of you don’t hope that your grandchildren find the opportunity to work in the field of their choice here in Norfolk?” Dover said. “This is for the future of Norfolk, the future of Northeast Nebraska and, ultimately, the future of our state.”
Dover said the grant funds awarded to Norfolk had originally been allocated for North Omaha, which was unable to utilize them.
During his remarks, Powell offered a breakdown of how the grant funds would be utilized.
— $265,000 for the ice-skating rink.
— $425,000 for the splash pad.
— $275,000 for the pedestrian bridge.
— $60,000 for signs.
— $50,000 for landscaping.
— $325,000 for the playground facility.
— $100,000 for gatehouse improvements.
— $300,000 for concession stand, restroom and sport-court.
While progress on the project has continued, city officials have struggled to find contractors that were both qualified and in budget to finish these projects.
City officials have said that work on the park should be substantially completed this year, with finishing touches completed in spring 2024, just in time for summer.