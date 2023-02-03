The efforts to resume public transportation services in Norfolk have received a huge boost.
The Johnny Carson Foundation has agreed to provide a $500,000 matching grant to North Fork Area Transit as a way to help eliminate the agency’s existing debt and provide funds for sustainability. The Carson foundation funds will be made available if $500,000 can be generated through local fundraising efforts from Jan. 31 to Feb. 28, 2023.
The announcement was made Friday morning in a press release from North Fork Area Transit.
“We’re so grateful to the Johnny Carson Foundation for this support. Now we hope Norfolk and area businesses, organizations and individuals will help raise the needed matching funds,” said Corinne Donahue of the Nebraska Department of Transportation Mobility Management Team.
The financial problems facing North Fork Area Transit, which is a nonprofit entity, came to light last month with the discovery of financial improprieties and missing funds. Because of the financial woes, all transit services were suspended earlier this month.
Since then, members of the North Fork Area Transit have taken steps to improve financial safeguards by working closely with the Nebraska Department of Transportation Mobility Management Team and also securing the services of a Norfolk CPA firm.
“We want nothing more than to rebuild the trust that has been lost and get back to providing the transportation services that so many senior citizens, disabled individuals, school children, business employees and others need,” Donahue said.
To that end, the North Fork Area Transit’s board has added three new members to bolster the board’s work and reform practices where necessary.
The three new board members are: Jan Einspahr, local attorney; Rob Merrill, former Norfolk City Council member and owner of a small business; and Chuck Waite, co-owner/manager of Graham Tire.
Donahue said the transit agency has about $590,000 in debt and unpaid invoices that it needs to resolve. If the full $1 million can be raised thanks to the Carson foundation and local donations, the remaining funds will go toward ensuring sustainability once services resume.
Those wanting to help the transit agency with donations may drop off checks at any Elkhorn Valley Bank location or use Venmo for donations to @northforktransit.
Questions may be directed to Donahue at admin@northforkareatransit.com or by calling 402-370-6252.