John Doe 47
Courtesy photo

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

Initial video of an unidentified male — known as John Doe 47 — shown with a child was first recorded by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in August of 2020.

The EXIF data embedded within the video files indicated that the files were produced before April 2020. John Doe 47 is described as a Black male, likely between the ages of 18 and 25 years old. John Doe 47 could be heard speaking English in the video.

Photographs and an informational poster depicting the unknown individual are being disseminated to the public and may be found online at the FBI website at www.fbi.gov/wanted/ecap.

Anyone with information to provide should submit a tip online at https://tips.fbi.gov/ or call the FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

The public is reminded no charges have been filed in this case and the individual is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. This individual is being sought as part of the FBI’s Operation Rescue Me and Endangered Child Alert Program (ECAP) initiatives.

Tags

In other news

John Doe 47 sought

John Doe 47 sought

The FBI is seeking the public’s assistance with obtaining identifying information regarding an unknown male who may have critical information pertaining to the identity of a child victim in an ongoing sexual exploitation investigation.

NPPD plans for new transmission line

NPPD plans for new transmission line

Officials from Nebraska Public Power District were on hand for Tuesday’s Norfolk City Council meeting to address council members about proposed new service transmission line between Norfolk and Stanton County.