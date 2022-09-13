The mother of a child whose disappearance has remained heavy in the minds of many Northeast Nebraskans for decades has died.
Joyce J. (Storovich Cutshall) Mosley died Sunday, Sept. 11, at Faith Regional Health Services in Norfolk.
Mosley is the mother of Jill Cutshall, who was 9 years old when she vanished on Aug. 13, 1987, and was never found.
Mosley had told the Daily News on the 25th anniversary of her daughter’s disappearance that she believed she would see her daughter again someday, but she doubted the reunion would take place on earth.
Services for Mosley are pending at Brockhaus-Howser-Fillmer Funeral Home in Norfolk.