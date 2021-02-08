After a lengthy debate, the Norfolk Public Schools Board of Education gained its final new member during its regular meeting Monday night.
Jake Claussen was chosen out of three other candidates after members went through three rounds of voting sessions.
Claussen is a 1993 graduate from Norfolk High School with his wife, Robin, and they have two children in the district. He is also on the NPS Foundation board and part of the high school's athletic boosters organization.
Claussen said his kids were the driving force behind him applying for the position, but he strives to help make improvements within the district and listen to new ideas.
“I can't think of a more important volunteer position in this community than being on the board of Norfolk Public Schools,” he said. “There is a tremendous amount of work that goes into it. But the reward, results and outcomes are so beneficial to so many — I think what you're doing is worth it.”
There were a total of four candidates interviewing for the seat, which was open since Patti Gubbels, previous board vice president, resigned in December to work on the State Board Of Education.
Claussen was among Arnie Robinson, previous board member; Brent Frey, co-owner of Window World in Norfolk; and Cassandra Oestreich, general manager of Raising Canes in Norfolk.
The board had some trouble finalizing their decision when all four candidates were originally voted for by different members in the first round of voting.
If a candidate didn’t receive three votes after five rounds of voting, the decision would have to advance to a special election. After the second round, Frey took his name out of the running “to make it a little easier,” he said.
Claussen finally received four votes from Sandy Wolfe, Tammy Day, Brenda Carhart and Jenna Hatfield in the third round.
One main point of Claussen’s interview that board members were attracted to was his future vision for the district.
“I think the past 10-12 months have uncovered a great deal of potential issues or real issues within NPS. There’s certainly been learning inequalities, income inequalities that have contributed to people's ability to adequately get all of the services that can be received, then there's the mental health side,” he said. “We have to look at that mental health piece and what sorts of plans and programs we need in place to help address that.”
Tammy Day, board vice president, said the decision was difficult because each candidate was fit for the job and deserved to be involved in the district.
“I am sad we only have one seat. Ad the most recent appointee to the board, it can be very weird and awkward, especially to sit in the audience and hear people talk about you. But I believe this process is good,” she said. “I was so excited to hear the words community, service, and what's best for the kids."
Claussen will be seated at the board’s next meeting on March 8 and will remain on the board until the next general election in November 2022. He will have to be elected back on the board if he wishes to continue being a member.
During his interview, Claussen said he and his wife came to Norfolk from Lincoln just for the public school system. Now he’s looking forward to bringing his previous board experience to serve Norfolk Public Schools.
“One of the things of being part of a lot of different boards, you really get a chance to understand what can work and what doesn’t work. Understanding you have to put your personal agendas aside and you have to come in with an open mind,” he said. “Being open to new ideas and understanding once an idea is developed, discussed and implemented, then you have to champion that. I think all strong boards understand their membership has to be a unified voice, no matter what the issue might be.”