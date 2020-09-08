STANTON — Two individuals were given jail sentences on Tuesday in Stanton County District Court.

Brittney Borgman, 34, Stanton, was sentenced to 90 days in jail and given 24 months of probation following her conviction for attempted burglary, said county officials.

Borgman was arrested last fall by the Stanton County Sheriff’s Office following an investigation into the break-in of the Pilger Pride convenience store. A co-defendant is still working his way through the court system.

Also on Tuesday, Pete Lundahl, 27, Norfolk, was sentenced to 60 days in jail following the revocation of his probation. He was placed on probation for attempted possession of methamphetamine following his arrest last year by the sheriff’s office in Stanton.

