Norfolk City Council member Gary Jackson, who represents Ward 3, is stepping down for health reasons.
Jackson was first elected and began serving on the council in 2016 and was reelected in 2020. Jackson said he is thankful for the trust his constituents have placed in him.
“Being elected was really a humbling experience,” Jackson said, “but I need to focus on my health issues now.”
Council issues that have been important to Jackson have been achieving fiscal responsibility, attracting new employers to Norfolk and making housing improvements in the community. Jackson said he is really proud and impressed by positive growth in the city over the past several years.
As for his replacement in Ward 3, Jackson said that he would not be making a recommendation on his replacement, but he encourages those who believe they can make a difference to apply.
“Whoever it is needs to educate themselves on the issues,” Jackson said. “Sometimes people get upset about issues before they understand how it works. They need to educate themselves so they can make a good decision.”
Norfolk Mayor Josh Moenning said it has been a pleasure to serve with Jackson.
“He was a hard-working, dedicated public servant who always had the interest of the community at heart. We will miss him, and we wish him well,” Moenning said.
Moenning, who is responsible for appointing Jackson’s replacement, said there is a public process that will be followed in making the appointment. He said there would be a period of time during which interested parties would be encouraged to apply and that an appointment would be made in early February.