MADISON — Doug Janssen, 50, appeared before Judge Mark Johnson in Madison County District Court on Tuesday for sentencing relating to financially exploiting his father.

The Jackson man was ordered to pay more than $20,000 in restitution, serve 90 days in jail and was placed on probation for two years. He had earlier pleaded guilty to one count of unauthorized use of a financial transaction device, a Class IV felony.

Janssen faced a maximum of two years in the penitentiary. Janssen’s jail time could be waived if he successfully completes the terms of his probation.

Janssen had served as the conservator of his father’s property while his father had been a resident of the Eastern Nebraska Veterans Home in Norfolk. Between September 2015 and December 2018, Janssen converted $20,252.94 of his father’s money and credit for his own use. Janssen has repaid the money, which will go toward his father’s last expenses.

The matter was investigated by the Medicaid Fraud and Patient Abuse Unit of the Nebraska Attorney General’s Office and was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Mark Collins.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds more fighters have emerged from the Mariupol stronghold where they made their last stand and surrendered, Russia said Thursday, and the Red Cross worked to register them and their comrades as prisoners of war, as the end of a key battle in the conflict drew closer.

BRUSSELS — The International Criminal Court prosecutor says he’s sent a team of 42 investigators, forensic experts and support personnel to Ukraine as part of a probe into suspected war crimes during Russia’s invasion.

NEW YORK (AP) — Massachusetts on Wednesday reported a rare case of monkeypox in a man who recently traveled to Canada, and health officials are looking into whether it is connected to small outbreaks in Europe.

In the past couple of years, there have been a lot of requests before Norfolk’s elected officials for zoning changes, tax-increment financing and various plats for new subdivisions.