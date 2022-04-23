Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 65 mph. * WHERE...Portions of east central, northeast and southeast Nebraska and southwest and west central Iowa. * WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong will produce areas of blowing dust that will lead to rapidly changing visibility. Use caution when driving in vicinity of recent tilled fields. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. &&