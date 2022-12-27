MADISON — Some Nebraskans believe the state should join neighboring states and put regulations in place over carbon pipelines.
“Nebraska is the only state that doesn’t have any state laws on the books to route a carbon pipeline,” said Jane Kleeb, the leader of Bold Nebraska.
During the Keystone XL pipeline fights, the Nebraska Legislature gave the Nebraska Public Service Commission authority over oil pipelines for such things as locating them and setbacks.
“We are back to ground zero on these new carbon pipelines because the state is telling us that the public service commission has made it very clear to us that they will have no review process, no say in where the carbon pipelines go, so we have no agency at the state level that is reviewing the pipelines,” Kleeb said.
That means the authority goes to the counties.
Kleeb said she and Bold Nebraska believe that Nebraska counties should put regulations in place over the carbon pipelines, just as they have done for wind turbines and solar farms.
Kleeb and Tom Genung of NEAT (Nebraska Easement Action Team) spoke Dec. 20 to the Madison County Board of Commissioners.
“You could put setbacks in place. You could put decommissioning in place, just like wind and solar have to do,” Kleeb told commissioners.
Carbon pipelines are relatively new to the United States, Kleeb said. Unlike natural gas and oil pipelines, which have been around much longer, there is uncertainty to how large a plume area is necessary to be considered, she said.
“Everything that we can assume is by pure guess or by mostly what they’ve done in Australia in controlled settings,” Kleeb said.
Counties could establish regulations for everything from ground cover to the construction process and topsoil disruption. Part of what counties should do is know what the companies’ emergency plan is if a carbon pipeline ruptures, Kleeb said.
Kleeb and Genung provided the Madison County Board of Commissioners with a sample ordinance based on consultation with other pipeline engineers. The proposed ordinance is designed to protect the county and landowners’ interests.
Troy Uhlir, county board chairman, said he had read the items previously that Kleeb provided, including the proposed ordinance.
A lot of it did make sense, Uhlir said. The county’s emergency management team is trying to train for the event of a liquid carbon spill from a rupture, and Kleeb is correct that there isn’t a training model available, he said.
Uhlir said it is unfortunate the state didn’t step in because now there could be different regulations from one county to another.
Kleeb said if Nebraska legislators and the pipeline companies were smart, they would seek to get legislation passed to amend the public service commission law to include carbon pipelines.
“We’re trying to make sure that if a pipeline comes through, landowners and counties are protected in the short- and long-periods,” she said.
Joe Smith, Madison County attorney, said one of the difficult things now is that different counties have different regulations from depth to setbacks for pipelines.
It might be difficult now for the state to do anything because some regulations are in place. It would be hard to be enforced now because the process has started, Smith said.
Kleeb agreed, saying that Holt County has different regulations for carbon and oil, and Hall County is considering regulations but has not put anything into place.
Smith said the legal issues apply to everyone — state and county. But once someone begins a project based on the current zoning and has spent money, it is hard to change.
If Madison County is thinking about changing zoning, it could look at the recommendations of Bold Nebraska. At the same time, Smith said, he would send out a letter stating that the county is looking at making changes if the county board wants to make changes.
Kleeb said the state “could and should” make laws concerning pipelines, but if the county wanted to go “above and beyond,” it could.
“We have lots to think about here,” Uhlir said. “We’ll take it under advisement.”