MADISON — It looks as though Eric Stinson may not have a challenger in the fall election for his Madison County commissioner seat after all.

Stinson, a Republican, defeated Chris Thompson in the May primary and was scheduled to face Libertarian Zak Hookstra — who didn’t have any competition in the May primary — in the fall general election.

There is no Democratic candidate, so Hookstra was Stinson’s only challenger.

On Thursday, Hookstra posted on his Facebook page that “tomorrow (Friday) is the first time since I was 2 that I will be living outside of Nebraska.”

Hookstra indicated he would be moving to North Sioux City on his Facebook post. He was asked about conceding the commissioner’s position and indicated, “Yeah, its all Mr. Stinson’s.”

Anne Pruss, the Madison County election commissioner, could not be reached immediately for comment on Friday morning.

A woman who works in the election commission office for the secretary of state in Lincoln said Hookstra has until Dec. 1 to file a “declination of nomination.” If he files it soon, his name will not appear on the general election ballot, she said.

So what happens if Mr. Hookstra does not file the declination of nomination and somehow wins the election?

Then he would be ineligible to serve because he is not living in the district. It would be up to the local county board to declare him ineligible and appoint a successor, she said.

Both candidates were running for the seat being vacated by Christian Ohl, who declined to seek another term after completing what will be eight years.

