More than irrigators in the Lower Elkhorn Natural District could face penalties for exceeding the 9-inch-per-acre water allocation they agreed to, according to information shared Thursday at the LENRD Board of Directors meeting.
LENRD assistant general manager Brian Bruckner said that number could fall if the board agreed that the flow meters are accurate within a range of 2%. That would allow those irrigators to have used 9.2 inches per acre.
Other irrigators could be taken off the list if they make the case that they exceeded 9 inches because they have already planted a cover crop and used only the 2 extra inches that are allowed for cover crops.
Bruckner said the LENRD is still determining how many of the landowners on the list planted cover crops and were allowed the extra 2 inches. Staff also still is verifying the meter readings to make sure they are accurate, so the list of possible violations isn’t complete.
The LENRD has 172 wells that are subject to the 9-inch allocation. Those wells were drilled after 2017, and the well owners signed documents saying they would adhere to that allocation.
Doug Hall from Neligh said penalties shouldn’t be considered this year. He agreed with Bruckner that the irrigators agreed to the 9-inch allocation when they applied for their variance, but that this summer they weren’t thinking about what the penalty might be for using more water, they were thinking about saving their crop.
Loren Bosler of Norfolk agreed that those who exceeded their allocations shouldn’t face penalties.
“How many young farmers out there can afford to pay penalties?” he asked, adding that they may have exceeded their allocations to grow a crop to make sure they could make payments on their land.
LENRD general manager Mike Sousek said it’s important to note that the majority of the irrigators adhered to the 9-inch allocation.
The board voted 14-0, with Mark Hall abstaining, to issue notices of violations to those who exceeded the annual allocation for groundwater withdrawals.
The board also voted 14-0, with Hall again abstaining, to include in the notice that the landowners can accept a penalty of a 1-inch reduction in allocation for every inch of water they used over what they were allotted this year. That penalty would be in place for two growing seasons.
Landowners are entitled to a public hearing before the LENRD board to state their case. They do not have to attend the hearing, but a hearing must be held. If they choose not to attend, the 1-inch reduction penalty would be assessed for two years.
If they do attend, there is a chance the penalty could be waived if they can prove the violation was minor and wasn’t intentional.