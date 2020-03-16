WISNER — In spite of a snowy morning, 30 degree weather and the threat of Coronavirus in the air, Wisner’s St. Patrick’s celebration carried on its long tradition.
With the theme, O’Gilligan’s Island, castaways sported shamrock sunglasses, Hawaiian leis, and winter coats.
Although some events were marooned and cancelled, others went on as usual with a small although enthusiastic crowd to enjoy them.
The Leprechaun Run and Walk for all ages began at noon, which a number of runners described as chilly but refreshing. Several St. Pat’s-themed food specials could be enjoyed throughout the day and evening, as well as an art show.
A pitch tournament at the Wisner Senior Center was followed by a short length of marchers and floats briskly parading down Wisner’s Main Street.
After the parade, 60 high-school students from the Wisner-Pilger Future Farmers of America chapter made their way to the Wisner Salebarn. Assured by FFA sponsor Wade Overture to be “sound, healthy, vaccinated and wormed,” the students were auctioned off to the highest bidder.