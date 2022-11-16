Derek Ippensen, principal of Norfolk High School, has been selected as a finalist for the South Sioux City Community Schools superintendent position.
Ippensen is one of four finalists for the position, which was announced by South Sioux City Community Schools in September. The current superintendent, Todd Strom, will be retiring at the end of the 2022-23 school year.
“Over the summer, I took the advice I give all my teachers and staff, and I thought about where I am professionally versus where I want to be,” Ippensen said. “And I realized that a strong next step for the future is the superintendency. And South Sioux City is really a great opportunity for me, so I applied and now I'm in that process of exploring that opportunity.”
According to a press release from the district, the other three finalists are Jason Alexander, superintendent of Beatrice Public Schools; Ashley O’Dell, assistant superintendent for South Sioux City Community Schools; and Rony Ortega, principal of Bryan High School.
The finalists will be interviewed by the South Sioux City Community Schools Board of Education on Monday, Nov. 21, at 4 p.m. at the high school library and live on YouTube. The hiring and approval of the new superintendent will be announced on Monday, Dec. 12. The new superintendent's contract will begin in July 2023.