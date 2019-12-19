Iowa man killed in accident

It appears that an Iowa driver lost control of the vehicle he was driving just south of Norfolk and died when his vehicle crashed on Thursday morning.
Madison County Sheriff Todd Volk said his department was notified at 9:18 a.m. of a two-vehicle accident in the 2500 block of South 13th Street in Norfolk.
The Madison County Sheriff’s Department, Norfolk Police Division and Norfolk Fire & Rescue responded.
Upon arrival, it was discovered that Donovan Rasmussen, 30, Cedar Rapids, Iowa, was deceased. He was the lone occupant of a 2016 Jeep, Volk said.
The second driver, Westley Lyon, 34, Columbus, and the lone occupant of cargo truck, was treated at the scene for minor injuries, the sheriff said.
At this time, the accident remains under investigation, but witness statements showed that the northbound Jeep was being driven at a high rate of speed and lost control, crossing the raised median and striking the north bound cargo truck, Volk said.
The southbound lanes of Highway 81-South 13th Street were shut down for about four hours for the investigation and clean-up of the scene.
Norfolk police assisted in the accident investigation and the Nebraska Department of Roads assisted in the clean up of debris and oil from the roadway.