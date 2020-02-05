TEKAMAH, Neb. (AP) — Federal investigators say corrosion caused a deadly leak in an anhydrous ammonia pipeline in 2016 in Northeast Nebraska.

The National Transportation Safety Board says in a report released last week that a series of small fatigue cracks caused by corrosion merged to create the leak in the pipeline operated by Magellan Midstream Partners. The leak killed 59-year-old Phillip Henning who drove into a toxic cloud created by the fertilizer, and it forced the evacuation of 23 rural homes north of Tekamah in October 2016.

The report said Magellan identified and repaired other pending failures in the pipeline after the cause of the leak was identified.

The Oklahoma-based pipeline operator announced plans last year to decommission the 1,100-mile anhydrous ammonia pipeline that runs from Texas to the upper Midwest. It is in the process of shutting down the pipeline. It had decommissioned about 588 miles of pipeline by the end of 2019.

Magellan spokesman Bruce Heine said the company is still reviewing the NTSB report.

Tags

In other news

Russia voices concern over new US nuclear weapon

Russia voices concern over new US nuclear weapon

MOSCOW (AP) — A senior Russian diplomat raised concern Wednesday about the United States deploying a new submarine-launched nuclear weapon, saying the move signaled Washington’s belief that it could wage a limited nuclear conflict.

California may pause student fitness tests due to bullying

California may pause student fitness tests due to bullying

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to pause physical education tests for students for three years due to concerns over bullying and the test discriminating against disabled and non-binary students. The move also comes after annual test results show a growing percent…

All-academic team information sent

All-academic team information sent

Information was mailed last week to principals of more than 50 high schools in Northeast and North Central Nebraska, inviting them to nominate students for inclusion on the 2020 all-academic team sponsored by the Daily News.

Highway 20 improvements to be explained

Highway 20 improvements to be explained

RANDOLPH — The Nebraska Department of Transportation will hold a public information open house regarding proposed improvements to Highway 20 in Pierce and Cedar counties.