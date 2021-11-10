GRAND ISLAND — Nebraska State Patrol officials said in a Wednesday afternoon press conference that the actions of Darin Koepke helped save the lives of others during a shooting at an Agrex grain elevator in Superior last month.
Koepke, 53, of Hadar was one of two victims who died as a result of the Oct. 21 shooting at the south-central Nebraska plant. The other victim killed was 60-year-old Sandra Nelson of Formoso, Kansas.
Lt. Brent Bockstadter, who is in charge of investigative services for Troop C of the state patrol, detailed Wednesday what investigators believe transpired on the day of the shooting.
Max Hoskinson, 61, had been terminated by Agrex about 1 p.m. on Oct. 21 and “cordially” left a meeting with management, Bockstadter said. Witnesses said they saw Hoskinson exit the building and leave the property shortly thereafter.
About 15 minutes after he had left Agrex, Hoskinson returned to the grain elevator and reentered the building through the same door he had previously exited. At that time, Bockstadter said, other employees weren’t suspicious of Hoskinson’s presence because they hadn’t yet been made aware of his termination.
Nelson, who had recently been on a lunch break, returned to her office around the same time Hoskinson had reentered the building. Nelson was sitting in her office and likely didn’t know that Hoskinson had been terminated or that there was a managers meeting happening nearby, Bockstadter said.
At that time, Hoskinson is believed to have walked down the hallway and opened Nelson’s office door. Hoskinson then removed a handgun from his waistband and fired two rounds at Nelson’s chest and left-upper arm area.
Bockstadter said the state patrol’s investigation revealed that Hoskinson had crossed paths with two other employees on his way to Nelson’s office, with whom he did not have any interaction.
In a nearby office space, a group of Agrex employees, including Koepke, immediately recognized loud noises as gunshots. Hoskinson, who at this point was still armed, tried to open the office door.
Koepke and another individual had thrown themselves at the door in an attempt to barricade it, Bockstadter said. Hoskinson then fired a shot through the door, which struck Koepke in the left abdominal area. The gunshot caused injuries to Koepke’s heart, liver and lung.
The other individual who had attempted to barricade the door with Koepke was standing behind Koepke and was subsequently knocked away from the door by a falling Koepke.
At that point, Bockstadter said, Hoskinson’s gun malfunctioned, but he was able to recalibrate his weapon and fire another shot through the door, which struck another victim. That victim was treated at a nearby hospital but sustained nonlife-threatening injuries.
Hoskinson then forced himself into the office and shot an already wounded Koepke in the chest. After Hoskinson fired another shot at Koepke, Bockstadter said, a third person who was in the office retrieved a shotgun from a closet and shot Hoskinson in the right arm and chest, incapacitating him.
Bockstadter said Hoskinson fired five total shots in a span of about 20 seconds. Dispatch started receiving 911 calls within about a minute of the first shot being fired, he said. First responders, including the Superior and Nelson fire departments, arrived on scene within about five minutes of the initial 911 call.
The Superior Police Department, Nuckolls County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska State Patrol were the first law enforcement agencies to respond, according to Bockstadter.
It was still undetermined where Hoskinson had gone during the 15-minute timeframe between his departure and rearrival at the facility, Bockstadter said.
The lieutenant credited employees who were shot in the office and others on the property for a “coordinated” response that likely saved lives.
“Employees began to render aid and made several 911 calls,” Bockstadter said. “It was a very coordinated effort from those inside.”
Koepke had been transported to Brodstone Memorial Hospital in Superior and was later airlifted to Bryan West Hospital in Lincoln. He died about six hours later, Bockstadter said. Nelson was pronounced deceased at the scene. The third victim shot was discharged from Brodstone Memorial Hospital on the day of the shooting.
Hoskinson also had been transported to the Superior hospital and died within about an hour of his arrival, according to Bockstadter.
Capt. Jeff Roby, Troop C’s commander, said Wednesday that law enforcement is considering each person involved in the incident a victim; as such, the names of others involved won’t be released, he said.
The man who shot Hoskinson will not face any charges, Roby said.
“He saved a lot of lives. His reactions prevented this tragedy from becoming worse,” Roby said.
Bockstadter said Koepke’s actions also helped prevent further danger to everyone else in the area.
“The actions of Mr. Koepke saved lives, and he unfortunately ended up giving his own life in the process,” he said.
The Nebraska State Patrol said the shooting remains under investigation.