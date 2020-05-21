What began as a medical emergency last month at a Norfolk residence resulted in several drug arrests, according to information released Thursday morning by the Norfolk Police Division.
Capt. Mike Bauer said Norfolk police and Norfolk rescue responded to a medical emergency on April 22 at a residence in the 800 block of Chestnut Street. Arriving officers located Jasmine Chaves, also known as Jasmine Tello, 26, Norfolk, on the ground by her parked car. She was unresponsive.
Bauer said officers administered a dose of Narcan to her, and she regained consciousness. Norfolk Rescue transported Chaves to Faith Regional Health Services.
Officers could see drug paraphernalia in her car and recovered several pieces that tested positive for heroin, Bauer said.
Chaves did not live at the residence on Chestnut Street but was an associate of a resident, Rachel L. Daniels, 23, Norfolk, who was contacted by phone and gave consent for officers to check the apartment for other people.
Officers said they entered the residence, immediately smelled marijuana and saw various drug paraphernalia pieces commonly used to ingest heroin. The owner initially gave officers consent to collect the contraband but later withdrew her consent, police said.
Officers were granted a search warrant for the residence, which resulted in the recovery of hundreds of pieces of drug distribution material, including small glass containers, self-seal clear baggies, self-seal marijuana brand name bags and scales, police said.
Concentrated THC product and items needed to manufacture it were also located. In addition, they found both Oxycodone and Tramadol prescription pain medication, police said.
A total of six firearms were recovered, one of which, was identified as a stolen .223 AR-15 from Iowa. During the investigation, it was determined that Rodrigo R. Hernandez, 24, Norfolk, was also associated with the residence and the drug manufacturing operation.
Arrest warrants were issued for Chaves, Daniels and Hernandez. Chaves was arrested in early May near Norfolk. Daniels and Hernandez were arrested recently in Florida.
The fugitive U.S. marshal’s task force assisted in locating the two suspects in Florida, Bauer said.
The arrest warrants were for possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute marijuana, Oxycodone, Tramadol and codeine.
Chaves is in the Madison County Jail. Daniels and Hernandez are in custody in Florida and are awaiting extradition.