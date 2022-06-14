A woman involved in an apparent disturbance on Monday was arrested in connection with an April assault.
At 10:53 p.m. on April 19, Norfolk police were dispatched to the emergency room at Faith Regional Health Services for an assault report, said Capt. Michael Bauer in a press release. A man reported that he was struck multiple times in the back of the head with a log-splitting wedge. The alleged assault occurred in the 100 block of North Fifth Street.
The man was unable to identify the female suspect by name, but he provided a description and other leads that assisted an officer in the woman’s identification. The investigating officer located a surveillance video that allegedly showed the assault.
The video, Bauer said, showed the purported victim speaking to the passenger of a parked car. The driver, identified as 28-year-old Kristen Clifford of Columbus, exited the vehicle, then walked to and opened the trunk of the vehicle. A short time later, the video shows the woman believed to be Clifford walk behind the man and strike him twice in the back of his head with the wedge.
The two then briefly argued before Clifford left in the vehicle, Bauer said. About 2 p.m. Monday, officers were called to the 900 block of South First Street for a disturbance in which Clifford was one of the people involved.
Clifford was arrested on suspicion of second-degree assault. She was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.