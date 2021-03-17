A Norfolk man was arrested early Wednesday on suspicion of domestic assault after repeatedly threatening a woman at an apartment.

At about 2:15 a.m. Wednesday, Norfolk police were called to an apartment in the 1000 block of North Sixth Street for a disturbance, said Capt. Michael Bauer. When officers arrived, an adult female told them that a male in the apartment had threatened to hit her with a bottle. Officers also had contact with the male, Bauer said, who was identified as Shaun Jenkins, 38, of Norfolk.

The female explained that Jenkins had been drinking and that the two had gotten into an argument. Jenkins threatened to assault her several times, the woman told police.

Neighbors were questioned and confirmed that they heard arguing, as well as Jenkins threatening the victim. Officers spoke to Jenkins about the incident and then arrested him on suspicion of third-degree domestic assault. He was housed in the Norfolk City Jail and later transferred to the Madison County Jail.

Court list for March 17, 2021

The following court information includes marriage licenses, domestic cases filed, criminal judgments, felony cases bound over to district court, criminal cases, civil case judgments, city ordinance violations and speeding and other violations. 

Juror dropped from Chauvin trial after $27M settlement

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge on Wednesday dismissed a juror who had been seated for the trial of a former Minneapolis police officer in George Floyd’s death over fears that the juror had been tainted by the city’s announcement last week of a $27 million settlement to Floyd’s family.

Assistant principal accused in homecoming court vote fraud

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — An assistant principal at an elementary school is accused of accessing the school district’s internal system to cast fraudulent votes for her daughter who was elected homecoming queen at her high school, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said.